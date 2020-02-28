He did such a great job. Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff went to the dentist for the very first time and his mama, Tori Roloff, praised him on her Instagram Story on February 27.

“First trip to the dentist!” Tori, 28, captioned some photos she shared on her Story. The pictures featured Jackson, 2, waiting in the dentist’s chair in one photo, with the cleaning bib on in another and getting his cleaning in a third shot. He looked like such a trooper in all of them, and we can’t help but be proud from afar.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

In another update, Tori shared a photo of baby J grinning away in the car and wrote, “Look at those pearly whites!” She also reported that her toddler had no cavities during his visit. What a milestone for the little guy! It looks like the reality star tyke was rewarded with a balloon for his troubles, too.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori regularly posts about both her son and his adventures as well as those of her baby daughter, Lilah Ray, on social media. It’s clear she’s a very proud mom, and that shines through with every new Instagram post. For instance, she shared a set of sweet portraits of Jackson with her followers on February 22 and wrote, “You have my heart forever. When I ask Jackson, ‘Will you stay with mama forever?’ He says, ‘Yes, mama …’ I’m going to live in this fantasy as long as I can.” Too cute.

Unfortunately, Jackson hasn’t always been lucky when it comes to his health. He got a pretty nasty virus back in May 2019, to the point that his reality TV mom warned her followers, “The throw up has begun. Send help … Just kidding. Don’t. Stay as far away from here as possible.” He felt better within a few days, but we’re sure it wasn’t a fun time at all for the little boy and his parents.

Baby Lilah has also dealt with her fair share of sicknesses in her short life, and Tori told fans on February 19 that when she turned three months old, the whole house wasn’t feeling all that well. “Lilah is one sick girlsie but you’d never know it by these photos,” she wrote.

The newborn also seemed to recover quickly, and if Jackson had a touch of being sick at all during that period, he appears to have gotten over it and was all smiles for his dentist trip. You go, kid!