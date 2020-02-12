Get ready, Little People, Big World fans! Tori Roloff and other members of her reality TV family revealed the premiere date for the 2020 season of the TLC series, and it may be a lot sooner than you think.

Tori, 28, shared an image of herself with her husband, Zach Roloff, and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff. It also featured her perfect little boy, Jackson Roloff. “Mark your calendars!” she captioned the shot. “We’re back! March 31!!!!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Matt, 58, also shared news of the season premiere on his Instagram. “Well! it’s official!! The waiting is almost over,” he wrote. “All the new episodes of #LPBW that we’ve been working on the past 6 months will now air in just over a month.” He also noted the just-released premiere date and added, “Catch up on everything that’s been happening in the Roloff clan!” Plus, he let slip that his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, will be back on the show. “You’re in for some good TV!!” he concluded.

Caryn shared that new episodes are “coming soon” on her own Instagram Story, too. Zach, 29, basically just reposted what his wife first shared to her Story, but his brothers, Jeremy Roloff and Jacob Roloff, did not share news of the show’s return on social media — probably because they’re both not on the series anymore.

Amy, 55, first hinted that the show would be back in 2020 in October 2019. When a fan asked on one of her posts, “Will there be another season soon?? 🙏🏼🙏🏼,” she replied, “We’re filming right now. New episodes will air next year 😊.”

Plus, on January 22, Tori gave a more specific window for the return of the reality series. A fan questioned, “When does the new season air?” and she responded, “This spring!”

All of this means that the TLC series will be back on the small screen less than a year after the previous season ended in June 2019. The final episode of season 19 of the show aired on June 4, so fans are actually getting a new dose of the Roloff clan fairly quickly.

There’s a lot to catch up on when it comes to the real lives of the reality TV family — births, engagements, moves, you name it. What are you excited to see on the newest season of Little People, Big World?