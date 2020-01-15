Cutest moment ever! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared photos from the first time her daughter, Lilah Ray, and sister-in-law Audrey Roloff‘s son, Bode James, met each other, and it’s almost too adorable to deal with.

“Welcome to the world cousin Bode!” Tori, 28, captioned her post featuring three photos — one of the mothers holding their babies and looking at them, one with Tori and Audrey, 28, looking at the camera, and one of Zach and Jeremy Roloff holding their sons. She added, “We love you so much already! @jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff y’all make cute babies!! #roloffroundup #twinningagain #foreverlosingsocks.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Audrey also shared the picture of the moms holding their little ones while smiling on her Instagram Story and wrote, “The two new cousins got to meet today.” Plus, over on his own profile, Audrey’s husband, Jeremy, shared the snapshot of he and his brother holding their kids and captioned it, “Twins with babies! It’s fun being in the same season of life together.”

One fan asked on Tori’s post, “Did you guys plan on your kids being so close in age? I just love it😊. Congrats to both of you!!!!!” The reality star mama replied, “No, but apparently God did.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Back when Audrey and Tori were both still expecting, Jeremy, 29, and Audrey actually addressed whether or not she and Tori purposefully got pregnant at the same time on Jeremy and Audrey’s podcast, Behind the Scenes. And Jeremy had surprisingly strong feelings about the subject.

“No, Tori and I did NOT plan to be pregnant together,” Audrey said on the July 30 episode. Jeremy added, “I’m gonna say that this is probably one of the most ridiculous, ignorant, rude, selfish …” before he was cut off by his wife. “I think a lot of people that are asking this question haven’t tried to get pregnant,” Audrey offered.

“It’s coming from a complete point of ignorance,” Jeremy continued. “Or just rudeness, I guess. It’s really disrespectful for the journey, the difficult journey, that a lot of women specifically have to go through. Because getting pregnant is a gift from God … to say that, ‘oh you just chose to get pregnant because [of] this other person’ … ugh, I don’t know. It just really kind of rubbed me the wrong way that a lot of people are saying that. I just have to be frank about that.”

Whether the couple appreciated the question or not, the two of them and Zach and Tori all seem to be enjoying the fact that they had their newest little ones around the same time after all!