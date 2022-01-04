Tori Roloff revealed daughter Lilah nearly had eye surgery but she and husband Zach Roloff “canceled it.”

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Sunday, January 2, one user asked, “How’s [sic] Lilah’s eyes been?” In response, the pregnant Little People, Big World star, 30, replied, “Good. She was actually supposed to have surgery this last [sic] week, but we canceled it for the time being because she has been doing so well with patching and glasses.” The Oregon native continued, “I was feeling a little uncomfortable with surgery right now (even though we’re pretty sure she’ll need it in the future), but she’s improving, and that’s what we’re thankful for!”

Lilah, 2, was diagnosed with strabismus in 2020. During an episode of LPBW, Tori opened up about what that means for the toddler’s health.

“Lilah has strabismus so she wears glasses to help get her eyes realigned,” she shared on Tuesday, June 29. “Now she also has to wear an eye patch for an hour a day, hopefully to correct the inward turning of her right eye.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The former teacher noted that the diagnosis was not “a super serious situation,” explaining, “They’re monitoring her. Every three months, we take her in just because they don’t want her depth perception to be messed up because one eye is turned inward. That’s really the only concern at this point.”

Zach chimed in, saying that Lilah looks at long distances “differently.” He said, “When she’s over there looking at me, I notice. Up close, it’s not as bad.”

Tori and Zach are also parents to son Jackson, 4. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2019, and one year later, they announced her diagnosis via Instagram.

“Sweet girl has what’s called strabismus. Basically, she’s crossed-eyed,” the mom of two wrote in November 2020. “She’s had it since birth, and we’ve always joked that she’s our crossed-eyed beauty queen. Turns out, it’s a legit thing. I’m not going to lie. There’s been a lot of mixed emotions (mostly from me, not her), but we put [glasses] on her for the first time today, and she seems relatively unbothered by them. It’s going to take me a minute to get used to seeing my sweet bean behind glass, but I’m warming up to the glasses as we speak! Really, she does just keep getting cuter. Love you, sweet crossed-eyed beauty queen!”