Sibling love! Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff shared a sneak peek into his life with his and Tori Roloff’s children, Jackson and Lilah, as they played together in their new home in Washington.

On Thursday, November 4, Zach, 31, shared two videos of his kids via his Instagram Stories. In the first video, Jackson, 4, is seen enjoying his new (and huge) backyard, while 23-month-old Lilah looks as though she is on her way to come play. However, the second video is what will steal LPBW fans’ hearts.

Zach Roloff/Instagram

In the clip, Jackson looked like the perfect big brother as he shared his Legos with Lilah, who was wearing an adorably oversized hat.

Tori, 30, and Zach’s children look like they love their new home. The family recently relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington.

Zach Roloff/Instagram

“New house calls for new [Legos]!” Tori captioned one of her Instagram Stories from October of Zach helping Jackson follow the instructions with his new set. “I love these two. Especially grateful for a husband who recognizes I need to get organized and settled as soon as possible so he pays extra attention to our kids.”

Their new four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is proving to be a perfect place to grow, with plenty of land for the kids to explore and indoor space to play.

Jackson has been documented exploring their backyard inside his mini jeep and the siblings even had a round of hockey inside.

The family seems to be settling into the new house, which was purchased for $944,000, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The Washington home has all the desired amenities, including an expansive kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wood-burning fireplace.

Fans were initially worried that the big move meant that the young family would no longer be filming the TLC reality show, but Tori quickly assured followers they were “still filming!”

On November 3, she shared a photo of Jackson and Lilah playing with a member of the show’s crew on her Instagram Stories.

“We definitely have the best crew around,” the photographer captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories. “Jackson interviewing [crewmember Josh Winsor] and Lilah DPing.”

Of course, the Roloffs aren’t that far from the farm. On November 4, Tori took the kids to their old stomping grounds of Portland to explore the Oregon Zoo, which is less than 30 minutes away from the Roloff family home in Hillsboro, Oregon.