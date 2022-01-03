Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is giving fans an update on how her son, Jackson Roloff, is recovering after his leg surgery and opening up about what her 4-year-old son is still having difficulty with in the weeks that have followed his operation.

In a Q&A shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 3, Tori was asked, “How is Jackson doing after his surgery?”

“Great!” she responded, before adding that her son, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, “still struggles with shoes, but other than that, he’s back to normal thankfully.”

Tori previously reflected in December 2021 on the “emotional week” that followed Jackson’s surgery that he underwent in late November 2021.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Watching Jackson go through surgery and worse — recovery — has been emotionally draining,” the TLC star wrote about the “rough” time, revealing that she’s “[keeping] it together” for the sake of Jackson and her daughter, Lilah.

While admitting that Jackson experienced some “discomfort” during his recovery, she said that he was extremely “resilient” afterward.

“I want to give him back all his confidence to walk and run and jump. It’s hard to not be able to fix it right now,” she said. “He gets so frustrated some times [SIC], but overall, he’s still his silly, smiley, smarty self. He has kept us positive through this whole thing, reminding us of his strength.”

Jackson underwent the procedure “to help correct the bowing in his legs,” the reality TV mom told fans on November 30, acknowledging that the ordeal was one of the “hardest” days she’s ever experienced.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Jackson and his sister, 2-year-old Lilah, were born with the most common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, just like their father, Zach, 31, with bowed legs being a common side effect.

On November 17, Tori and Zach, who recently announced they are currently expecting baby No. 3, have talked about the possibility that their third child will also be born with achondroplasia.

“We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy, and with dwarves, it’s encouraged to have a [C-section] because of bigger head size,” Tori wrote to a fan during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I was saying, I’d love to not know [the baby’s gender or if they have a form of dwarfism], but IF my [doctor] says I need a [C-section,] it would be obvious to us.”