Oh, Just LPBW’s Tori Roloff and Son Jackson Singing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ to Lilah to Brighten Your Day

Cutest video ever! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 27, to share the cutest clips singing “Wheels on the Bus” with son Jackson and daughter Lilah.

“Swish, swish, swish. The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish all through the town,” the reality star, 29, sang. In response, Jackson, who will turn 3 years old in May, chimed in, “Swish, swish, swish.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori — who shares her sweet kiddos with husband Zach Roloff — posts updates with her followers on social media often. Most recently, the mom of two gushed, “What crazy times we are in right now!! Hoping to bring some smiles into the world with Lilah girl’s update!!” the mom of two began, referring to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Girl LOVES her hands, so yeah … she’s not currently following CDC guidelines,” she joked with a raised hands emoji.

She continued, “Lilah does not like sleep anymore so that’s fun. Girlsie has rolled over twice (trying to convince her to take tummy time seriously is hard to do). When she is happy, this girl lights up a room with those smiles.” Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and More Stars Talk About Life With Coronavirus Tori gave birth to the couple’s first daughter on November 19, 2019. Like her big brother, Lilah is also a little person. Though Amy Roloff shared the news in a now-deleted Facebook Live, Tori and Zach, 29, never officially confirmed or denied it. In July, the parents told fans they decided not to find out whether or not their daughter would have dwarfism. “Everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” the brunette babe said in July. “[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way. We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.” Lilah is lucky to have such an amazing (and musically talented!) family.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!