Oh, Just LPBW’s Tori Roloff and Son Jackson Singing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ to Lilah to Brighten Your Day
Cutest video ever! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 27, to share the cutest clips singing “Wheels on the Bus” with son Jackson and daughter Lilah.
“Swish, swish, swish. The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish all through the town,” the reality star, 29, sang. In response, Jackson, who will turn 3 years old in May, chimed in, “Swish, swish, swish.”
Tori — who shares her sweet kiddos with husband Zach Roloff — posts updates with her followers on social media often. Most recently, the mom of two gushed, “What crazy times we are in right now!! Hoping to bring some smiles into the world with Lilah girl’s update!!” the mom of two began, referring to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Girl LOVES her hands, so yeah … she’s not currently following CDC guidelines,” she joked with a raised hands emoji.
