They grow up so fast! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her 4-month-old daughter, Lilah, on Thursday, March 19. The 28-year-old gushed over her baby’s progress in hopes to bring joy to her followers.

“What crazy times we are in right now!! Hoping to bring some smiles into the world with Lilah girl’s update!!” the mom of two began. “Girl LOVES her hands (see second photo) so yeah … she’s not currently following CDC guidelines,” she joked with a raised hands emoji.

“Lilah does not like sleep anymore so that’s fun. Girlsie has rolled over twice (trying to convince her to take tummy time seriously is hard to do). When she is happy this girl lights up a room with those smiles.”

The proud mama continued to list her daughter’s accomplishments, “Lilah loves to talk to us and makes great eye contact. She’s obsessed with Jackson and smiles when he talks to her. Pretty sure Lilah is a fish because of how much she loves the bath.”

Although the world is in a tough state due to COVID-19, Tori said her Lilah is helping her get through it. “Being isolated from the rest of the world currently is a little more fun when I get to spend happy moments with my Lilah girl! We love you Baby Lilah Ray!”

Tori, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Jackson, often takes to social media to share relatable mom moments and update her fans on how her children are doing. On Wednesday, March 18, the beauty proved the struggle is real when it comes to putting her daughter to bed.

“Just our nightly chat happening,” the TLC alum captioned a video of them having a little conversation before lights out. “She’s telling me she’s going to sleep until 4 [a.m.],” Tori joked.

Unfortunately, it looks like Lilah had different plans. “Homegirl did not listen,” Tori later updated her fans with a timestamp of 1:13 a.m. You can always count on Tori to keep it one hundred.