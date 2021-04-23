Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney told fans she is ready to “expose the truth” about ex Ryan Edwards after he took aim at her husband, Taylor McKinney, following the contentious season 9 reunion.

“If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months; he might actually have a relationship with Bentley,” the 29-year-old told Teen Mom Talk Now in a new statement on Thursday, April 22.

Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram

Ryan, 33, who was not present for the MTV special, called Taylor a “punk bitch” to The Sun after the showdown with his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, over visitations with 12-year-old Bentley. “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way,” Ryan said on April 21. “He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

During part one of the reunion, Larry, 60, doubled down on his beliefs that Maci had a role in their lack of time spent with Bentley and Taylor, 31, stepped in to defend her.

“Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley has kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through,” Taylor fired back amid the tense exchange.

Maci’s husband also questioned if Ryan was sober after his struggles with addiction, adding that it made him very concerned about Bentley being around Ryan. “It’s based [on] when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly hold his eyes open,” Taylor explained.

MTV (2)

Ryan later insisted he’s been staying clean in a separate statement to the outlet. “I can see why he made the comment, but really I was just exhausted 99 percent of the time,” said the 16 & Pregnant alum.

The Edwards family was fired from TMOG in March 2021 so the network could reportedly focus solely on Maci’s storyline going forward. Although it came as a surprise to the reality TV family, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) have both spoken out about being open to pursuing new endeavors.

“We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” Mackenzie, 24, said. “We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”