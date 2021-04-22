After Maci Bookout McKinney’s husband, Taylor McKinney, questioned Ryan Edwards’ sobriety on the Teen Mom OG reunion, Ryan stood firm and insisted he has been staying clean.

The former MTV personality, 33, acknowledged his past struggles with addiction and said that he understood why Taylor, 31, voiced those concerns amid their coparenting disputes over his 12-year-old son, Bentley.

Courtesy Teen Mom/Twitter

“I can see why he made the comment, but really I was just exhausted 99 percent of the time,” Ryan told The Sun in a new interview published on Thursday, April 22.

“Staying up all night then helping [my wife] Mackenzie with kids in the day,” Ryan said about why he may have looked tired in some scenes, noting he’s also kept busy building a buggy to get ready for the King of the Hammers off-road race.

“There were many nights I would work so long, I would just sit down for 15 to 20 [minutes] in the shop and nap for that long and get back to it,” the 16 & Pregnant alum added. “Imagine hand-building and fabricating everything you see on a car by yourself in a little less than a year. Covid ended up getting in the way too much and I didn’t get it done in time, but we will get there next year!”

Although Ryan wasn’t present for the TMOG reunion, he was a main point of conversation during Maci, 29, and Taylor’s chat with his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, about their visits with Bentley.

MTV; Courtesy of Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

Taylor said he wasn’t convinced that Ryan was sober while filming, saying “it’s based [on] when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly hold his eyes open.”

“That’s not a place that I feel safe to send our son, with that guy,” Taylor added.

After the drama reached a boiling point between Larry and Taylor, Ryan fired back at Maci’s spouse in a separate interview. “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way,” Ryan previously told the outlet. “He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

Ryan, his parents and his wife, Mackenzie, 24, were fired from the show in March. The Edwards family said it was so the network can focus more on Maci’s storyline going forward. Despite it being an unexpected change, Ryan said it was a “blessing in disguise.”