Ryan Edwards fired back at ex Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, after part one of the explosive Teen Mom OG reunion aired, showing the coparenting drama reaching a boiling point with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

“I think Taylor is a punk bitch,” Ryan, 33, told The Sun in a new statement on Wednesday, April 21, after not appearing on the TV special. “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way. He could be like my one year old that does stuff like that for attention.”

During the season 9 reunion, Jen, 55, and Larry, 60, addressed how the “limited time” they were able to spend with the exes’ 12-year-old son, Bentley, was upsetting. When Ryan’s dad implied that Maci, 29, was causing a further strain in their bond with Bentley, Taylor stepped in to passionately defend his wife.

“Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley has kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through,” the Texas native, 32, responded.

Jen said she and Larry felt “caught in the middle” amid the visitation drama, noting they also wanted to be there for Ryan after his substance abuse issues. “You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan’s recovery. It is so hard,” she explained about their stance as Larry agreed. “If you put yourself in our place, and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him.”

Maci said she understood where they were coming from, but the tension continued between the two families, leading Taylor to step in again. “When you’re forcing [Bentley], when y’all are showing up to something and you’re telling him, ‘Go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad.’ Bentley is a child. Stop forcing a relationship on a child,” Taylor said.

It appears more of their issues will be addressed in part two of the TMOG reunion following news of Larry, Jen, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Edwards’ firing from the show in March 2021.

In his latest statement, Ryan told The Sun he felt them being released from the series is ultimately a “blessing in disguise.”

“We are so happy that we are no longer doing it,” the 16 & Pregnant alum added. “This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers. It makes me [really] happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”