What are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ futures at Good Morning America amid their romance scandal? Keep scrolling to find out if they’re leaving the show and everything we know about the relationship making headlines.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving ‘GMA’?

On December 5, In Touch confirmed that Amy and T.J. have been temporarily benched from GMA after their rumored romance went public. It is not currently clear how long they will remain off the show, though they are expected to return.

The network tapped ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez to temporarily cohost GMA3 in place of Amy and T.J. as they deal with the scandal.

Shortly after romance rumors began to circulate in late November, multiple sources told In Touch that Amy and T.J. are dating. The network is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the scandal, with one insider calling the situation “an HR nightmare.”

An additional source previously told In Touch that ABC is being “cautious” when it comes to the new romance, which Amy and T.J. are planning to make “official.”

“They’re not expecting any fallout,” the insider explained of the network. “Of course, there will be some viewers who aren’t happy, the name-calling has already begun, saying they’re home wreckers.”

The source added that Amy and T.J. aren’t “hiding” their romance because they “weren’t cheating on their spouses” when they started dating.

How Is ABC Handling Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Romance?

After multiple outlets reported that T.J. had an affair with GMA producer Natasha Singh during his marriage to Marilee on December 2, a source exclusively told In Touch that T.J. and Amy “seem to have hit a snag” in their romance.

“Things quickly changed when network executives learned that T.J. also had an affair with another ABC employee, a former GMA producer,” the insider revealed, confirming the producer in question was Natasha. “Now they’ve decided to tread a little more carefully and investigate the situation fully, which is why they weren’t on the air on Monday morning.”

The insider noted that “there’s a lot at stake with GMA3,” adding, “Now, T.J.’s history with the producer and his relationship with Amy might be a factor on whether he stays on as coanchor.”

“Their romance could ultimately withstand all this internal work drama and the public gossip, but their working relationship might be impacted,” the source concluded.

Where Does Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Stand Today?

Amy and T.J. first sparked romance rumors when photos of the pair appearing affectionate with each other started circulating online. In one photo shared by Daily Mail on November 30 and taken on November 13, T.J. was seen touching Amy’s backside as they enjoyed a trip in upstate New York. Less than two weeks later, the former CNN personality and 20/20 anchor were captured holding hands while riding in an Uber around New York City on November 28.

The Better author has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, while T.J. tied the knot with Marilee Fiebig that same year.

Neither T.J. nor Marilee has filed for divorce yet, though a source told In Touch that the Arkansas native broke things off with the immigration attorney in August amid his relationship with Amy.

Meanwhile, Amy ended her marriage with Andrew at the same time. She previously sparked split rumors when she posted photos without her wedding ring via Instagram in October and November. The Michigan native has since deactivated her Instagram account, while the Melrose Place alum deleted all of his photos with Amy off of his own Instagram page shortly after the photos of her and T.J. were released.

A source previously told In Touch that Amy and Andrew ”just drifted apart“ and “are already living in separate homes.”