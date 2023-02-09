Exclusive Rachel Reilly Calls Out ‘The Traitors’ Costar Cody Calafiore for Feuding With Her After Filming

Reality TV vet Rachel Reilly still has unsolved beef with The Traitors costar Cody Calafiore because he’s the only castmate to fight with her after filming, she tells In Touch in an exclusive video interview.

“It’s crazy because outside of the show, Cody is still feuding with me, which is so weird,” Rachel, 38, reveals. “I don’t understand. I texted Cody and I was like, ‘I don’t understand why you want to continue to have fights with me.'”

The Big Brother alums both won the long-running CBS show during their respective seasons 13 and 22 (Rachel appeared in season 12 and Cody was the runner-up in season 16) and competed on reality programs together before joining The Traitors. The Peacock series is a Scotland-based competitive show filled with reality TV vets like Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Summer House star Kyle Cooke, with the stars playing the game as either a faithful or traitor. Actor Alan Cumming hosted the show while the contestants competed for the split $250,000 cash prize.

“I think he’s mad because I beat him in [Celebrity] Fear Factor. To be completely honest, I think that that’s the biggest surprise to me for a feud because Cody and I have a relationship from Big Brother [and] we have a relationship from [Celebrity] Fear Factor,” Rachel explains of Cody, 32.

Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Rachel – who played as a faithful – and Cody – who was a traitor – competed against each other on Celebrity Fear Factor season 2 in 2002, so she went into The Traitors thinking she had a relationship with the reality TV king. They did not end up sharing a close relationship on camera.

For his part, Cody told Us Weekly in January 2023 that he wasn’t himself “from the start” of the show.

“That weighing [on me] of, ‘Everybody thinks you’re a low life.’ I was like, ‘Man, this is not what I’m used to,’” he told the publication. “In Big Brother, there’s a group of people that know ultimately the decision that’s being made. So, you’re doing it together as a group. This didn’t feel like that.”

Although Rachel thinks the New Jersey native is a “charismatic” and “charming” man, she “doesn’t want to play a reality TV show with him” again. After the show wrapped, Cody dissed Rachel on his podcast “The Winners Circle,” which took her by surprise.

“He said on his podcast … that I needed to be the best Big Brother player ever and that I was always trying to compete with him on all these shows,” she explains. “I mean, no offense Cody, but maybe it’s just because I’m better.”

Rachel notes that The Traitors cast has not filmed the reunion yet, but she “cannot wait” and has plans to “call out” not only Cody but Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr., too. The reunion episode is set to stream on Peacock on Tuesday, February 28, and will be hosted by Andy Cohen.

“I feel like there’s a lot that needs to be discussed because when you watched the show back, you’re like, ‘Wait a minute, you said that behind the scenes … what was going on?’” the reality TV personality says.

Although Rachel may have left The Traitors on a bad note with some contestants, she built strong bonds with others including her relationship with the season winner, Cirie Fields. The Snakes In the Grass alum refers to her as “Queen Cirie” and admits that she played the game “masterfully.”

Rachel gushes, “She just was so great at being friends with everyone that she’s just gonna be one of the main people that people continue to want to strive their game after.”

The Traitor has since been renewed for a second season.