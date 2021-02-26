Which Ex on the Beach’ Couples Are Still Together and Which Favorites Have Called It Quits?

Exes living in one house … what could go wrong? Ex on the Beach premiered in April 2018 on MTV after the series saw success in the U.K. beginning four years prior.

Hosted by Romeo Miller, the reality series features single cast members who are surprised by their exes while staying together. Throughout each season, new stars arrive and test the relationships that are forming.

Season 1 kicked off in Hawaii and brought fan favorite couple Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge together. Season 2 and 3 were filmed in Malibu, California and reunited exes Janelle Shanks and Darian Vandermark in addition to new pairings, including Angela Babicz and Nelson Thomas.

The fourth season, called Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, featured British reality stars, including Callum Izzard and Georgia Steel as well as American stars from The Bachelorette and The Real World: Portland.

Four seasons in, the MTV show doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to relationship longevity. Original duo Cory and Taylor, however, seem to have overcome the odds, welcoming their first child in April 2020.

Following their daughter Mila’s arrival, some fans speculated that the pair had called it quits, but Cory shut down those rumors in November 2020.

“And … We’re back, yes, EVERYBODY SHE’S STILL MINE,” he commented on one of Taylor’s photos of their family, which includes Cory’s older daughter, Ryder, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd.

Going on TV, however, wasn’t the best idea for Janelle and Darian, who were a couple for three years before breaking up and reconnecting on the show. Ahead of the season 2 reunion special, Janelle confirmed her relationship status while praising Darian for the good times in their romance.

“No matter how TV may portray us, or how people try to judge our situation, my life changed for the better when I met you 3 years ago,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2019. “You’ve NEVER left me and you’ve ALWAYS had my back, and never once bashed me publicly so THANK YOU for that. I really do wish things could’ve ended differently, but It’s just not our time right now. #Yeswearebothsingle.”

Scroll down to see where your favorite pairings stand today.