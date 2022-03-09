‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples Today: Find Out Who Stuck Together and Parted Ways

From early days to end of season! Love Island U.K. became a pop culture phenomenon when the reality series premiered in 2015, bringing together hot, young bachelors and bachelorettes eager to make a splash in the reality TV dating scene.

The show follows a group of single people who move to a luxury villa in the hope of finding love and having the summer of their lives. Throughout the series, new singles join the mix, adding a new layer of drama and temptation for islanders who are already matched up with individuals with whom they have a steamy connection. (Getting “mugged off” is never fun, right?)

Meanwhile, some contestants are sent packing after being voted out by their fellow islanders or the public — so there’s never a guarantee to make it to the end.

Despite the odds, there are couples who stay together throughout the process and grow even stronger after the ultimate relationship test: Casa Amor, which separates the pairs and brings a batch of new eligible men and women. While some stick with the person they have been with, others can choose different people in the final moments and cause a major shakeup in the villa.

Season 7 contestants Millie Court and Liam Reardon not only left with the cash prize and winning title, but they also walked away head-over-heels in love and are still going strong today. And they’re not the only ones who were struck by Cupid.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, who were crowned the winners in season 6, are also one of the couples proving love can be found in the villa. Like Millie and Liam, they have since moved in together as they progress their relationships to the next level.

Finley even went the extra step by getting Paige’s name tattooed on him. “So, I’m back, finally finishing off my arm and Paigey, early birthday present, there ya go girl!” he captioned a photo showing off his fresh love-inspired ink in August 2021.

Paige also revealed how they managed to strengthen their bond even in tough times. “Covid helped us as a couple,” she shared after the show. “There are quite a lot of couples from our series who have stayed together whereas in previous years they’ve been crazy busy and not had time to get to know each other. For the three weeks we were out of the villa before lockdown happened, I was up in Scotland and Finn was down south and we were just like ships passing in the night.”

Scroll through the gallery below and see which Love Island couples split and are still going strong.