Teresa Giudice responded to her wedding details being leaked on social media by fellow Real Housewife Ramona Singer, telling In Touch exclusively that she told Ramona, 65, to “just take it down.”

The Real Housewives of New York star posted a photo to Instagram of her invitation to Teresa’s August wedding on Tuesday, June 1, exposing details of the upcoming event to the public including the location, date and guest list.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

“I’m sure she didn’t mean to do it,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, said during the Unscripted red carpet interview ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Although Ramona quickly deleted the post, Bravo fans were still able to snap screenshots before it was gone. Some fans picked up on the fact that the website and password to RSVP were also included on the invitation. Although the couple has since deactivated the site, viewers promptly flooded it with faux RSVPs.

The website held further details about the event, including a black-tie dress code, a rehearsal dinner for select guests the night prior to the wedding and a farewell brunch to cap the weekend.

Teresa went on to explain that Ramona had apologized for her mistake, blaming the invitation for being “the best [she’s] ever gotten.”

“I don’t think she had a chance to. I called her and said, ‘Please, take it down.’ And she said, actually yeah, I think she said, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. I was so excited. … I get invited to a lot of weddings.’ I was like, ‘That’s no problem, that’s okay,’” Teresa explained when asked if Ramona had yet apologized for the mishap.

Teresa’s RHONJ castmate and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga also shared her reaction to Ramona’s wedding invite oversight with In Touch exclusively, calling it “a little crazy.”

“Everything is all good. Wedding is coming up; we’re excited for them. I know Ramona decided to leak when the wedding is … But we’re excited for that and we’re happy for her.”

Despite the leaked details, the groom Luis Ruelas told In Touch that wedding planning is going “very good,” sharing his excitement for the big day.

“Going to be a beautiful affair,” the Digital Media Solutions cofounder, 46, shared during the red carpet interview. “All the kids involved. Her four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle.”