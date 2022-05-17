Time to walk down the aisle! Teresa Giudice revealed in a May 16 interview that she’s officially “done” with planning her wedding to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, even though the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted to Extra, “You always have to fine-tune everything.” Here are all the details we know so far about Teresa and Louie’s nuptials.

Teresa Has Chosen More Than One Wedding Dress

Tre told the outlet that she will have two dresses for her wedding day, presumably one for her nuptials and the other for the couple’s reception.

Teresa Hasn’t Decided If Her Wedding Will Be Televised

Whether or not Bravo cameras will be on hand to document the entire affair is still up in the air, as Teresa hasn’t made up her mind about if she wants her wedding televised. “I haven’t decided yet. Of course, I want to share with the fans. They have been on this journey with me so of course I want them to see it … but I’m torn with it. It’s just a lot,” she explained

Melissa Gorga Won’t Be in Teresa’s Wedding Party

The Bravo star will have a wedding party including bridesmaids, but her sister-in-law and RHONJ costar, Melissa Gorga, is not among them. Teresa already revealed during a March 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she hadn’t asked Melissa to be a bridesmaid.

Melissa Gorga Reacted to Not Being in Teresa’s Wedding Party

Teresa told Extra, “Everything is good now. [Melissa] was fine with it, so I am happy about that.” When Melissa found out about her snub via WWHL, she wondered during her “On Display” podcast, “I pretty much assumed that [I wasn’t going to be a bridesmaid], but I guess my big question is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense.”

When and Where Is Teresa’s Wedding Taking Place

The RHONJ star previously revealed that she and Louie’s ceremony will happen in New Jersey during the summer of 2022.

Teresa’s Plans for After the Wedding

“Just living a happy life with him. Just enjoying each other. That’s what we do … enjoying our family together,” Teresa told Extra about her post-wedding plans with Louie, adding, “He’s great to me, he is great to my four daughters. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”