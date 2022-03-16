Wedding drama already? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga “feels snubbed” after sister-in-law and costar Teresa Giudice revealed she would not be one of her eight bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Choosing her bridesmaids was a real issue because Teresa has so many friends and she can’t ask everyone,” the insider explains. “Obviously her daughters, Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella will take on the roles, but there’s already drama brewing because she hasn’t invited Melissa.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Standing Strong author, 49, made on appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 15, where she confirmed that none of her castmates would be in the wedding. When host Andy Cohen confirmed if that meant Melissa won’t be a bridesmaid, she said, “Don’t make a big deal. I mean, come on.”

“Will this be news to her, hearing this now?” Andy, 53, asked. The New Jersey native answered, “I guess so, I mean hello! We’re on national TV,” she said, laughing. Teresa went on to confirm that the upcoming wedding date was scheduled for this summer, inviting both Andy and additional guest on the show, actress Loni Love.

Teresa and Luis met in the summer of 2020 when they were both vacationing on the Jersey shore. The pair got engaged in October 2021 during a trip to Porto Heli, Greece, with a romantic candlelit setup at the beach.

It comes as no surprise to viewers of the show that Teresa has left Melissa, 42, out of her plans. This season detailed how Teresa’s friendship with costar Jennifer Aydin drove a wedge between the sisters-in-law – Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga – because of hurtful things Jennifer has said about Melissa’s family publicly, calling them “crooks.”

The March 1 episode also showed Teresa getting protective over her relationship with Luis, shutting down rumors among the castmates when videos of his past get resurfaced. “You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone,” she said to Luis, 47, in an episode where the castmates started questioning his character.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.