Showing off! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has never been afraid to flaunt her bikini body.

The Bravo star, 49, regularly documents her exotic vacations on social media, which usually include pictures of her soaking up the sun on the beach. In recent years, Teresa has captured moments from her trips to Greece, Turks and Caicos, Mexico and more.

She’s been accompanied on many of her recent vacations by fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Following her split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in December 2019, Teresa went public with her businessman beau in November 2020. “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” the RHONJ star teased over the holidays. She then went into more detail about her love life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s fairly new,” Teresa shared about their budding romance at the time, adding, “I’m taking things slow, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Despite only dating for about a year and a half, Teresa and Luis have already enjoyed several big milestones in their relationship. The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary on July 18, 2021, while they became engaged during a romantic vacation in Greece on October 19. Luis made the most of the trip as he popped the question under a firework show that illuminated a “Marry Me” sign, a source told People.

The beach vacations haven’t stopped since the engagement and the couple has continued to take plenty of trips together as their relationship grows.

Teresa shares four children – Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana – with ex-husband Joe, 49. Fans were first introduced to the family in May 2009 during the first season of the Real Housewives spinoff series. The family’s drama escalated in July 2013 when Teresa and Joe were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud among various other offenses. Additionally, Joe failed to file taxes from 2004 to 2008, which resulted in additional charges against him.

Joe is currently living in the Bahamas after he was deported to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence.

Keep scrolling to see some of Teresa’s best bikini moments.