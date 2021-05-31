Sweethearts! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, are head over heels in love and not afraid to show it.

The Bravo personality first dished about her businessman beau in November 2020, following her split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in December 2019. “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” Teresa teased over the holidays, before going into more detail about her love interest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s fairly new,” she shared about their budding romance, adding, “I’m taking things slow, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Teresa and Joe’s divorce was finalized after two decades of marriage in September 2020, but the exes still remain in touch today to coparent their four children, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana. Joe is now in a new relationship with girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi, and he went through significant life changes of his own in recent weeks.

The former New Jersey resident is now living in the Bahamas after he was deported to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence.

When Luis and Teresa traveled to the Bahamas with the kids, Joe got to meet her new boyfriend for the first time. “It was fine,” Joe told In Touch exclusively in April about their tropical reunion. “I mean, he seems like a decent guy. I don’t really know, but I may not seem like a decent guy. She’s happy with him so far.”

“It was a group atmosphere,” the father of four continued. “I guess he just wanted to introduce himself, you know, being that they’re probably going to be moving in. I guess the kids are going to be living there with them as well. So … it was understandable and nice.”

Teresa and Luis have enjoyed several big milestones in their relationship, including their first Valentine’s Day together in February. He also showed love to the reality star on Mother’s Day. “If I could give you one gift right now, it would be the ability to see yourself [through] everyone’s eyes and only then would you realize how special, amazing and LOVED you are by everyone,” Luis gushed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Teresa and Luis’ cutest photos.