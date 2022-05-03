Will Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas have a televised wedding on Bravo? The reality starlet teased the possibility but admitted she doesn’t know quite yet.

“We’ll see,” Teresa, 49, said on Daily Pop. “Luis, of course, [being on television] is not something he signed up for.”

That being said, the New Jersey native acknowledged that her reality TV fame makes their lives a bit unconventional. “Does he want to be on TV? No. But, if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course,” she added.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Skinny Italian author is keeping her sights laser-focused on the meaning behind their big day. “I don’t want it to be about everyone else,” she explained. “I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I. You always do things better and different at the same time. So I’m doing it, and I want it to just be about us.”

Teresa and Luis, 46, started dating in 2020 after meeting on the Jersey Shore while vacationing separately.

The advertising exec popped the question in October 2021 during a romantic trip to Porto Heli, Greece. Prior to Luis, Teresa was married to ex-husband Joe Giudice from 1999 to 2020, and they share four daughters — Gia, Audriana, Milania and Gabriella.

The Standing Strong author revealed that she and Luis already had plans in place for their nuptials but were forced to change things up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri,” Teresa explained. “But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri.”

While Teresa is all in on her relationship with Luis, the couple weathered many ups and downs during season 12 of RHONJ, including combatting cheating rumors. However, the reality star seems to have full trust in her fiancé and revealed they don’t plan on signing a prenuptial agreement before saying “I do.”

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup?” Andy Cohen asked the Bravolebrity during Watch What Happens Live in February 2022. “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?”

Teresa’s daughter Gia, 21, quickly came to her mom’s defense by saying, “My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding. … I don’t know I think my mom, she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take from her.”