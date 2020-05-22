Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Joe Giudice/Instagram

Friendly exes! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wished her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, a happy birthday on Friday, May 22. The Fabulicious author’s kind gesture follows the Italian native’s denied deportation appeal.

“Happy birthday,” the 47-year-old mom of four wrote to her former flame with several celebration-themed emojis. “Hope you have the best birthday ever.”

It’s clear the parents — who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — still support each other despite breaking up in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “No one is really surprised.”

Joe’s daughter Milania also took to Instagram to send her father well-wishes on his special day. “Dad, words can’t describe our bond near or apart,” the “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up” singer began. “I would do anything for you to come home with us and celebrate your birthday together. Even when you’re far, you are still the best dad in the whole world. You constantly call and text us, make sure we’re OK and try your hardest to help us from afar.”

The 48-year-old’s birthday wishes follow the news of his denied deportation appeal on April 29. The former reality star currently resides in his home country of Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Following his release in March 2019, Joe was transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. A judge granted his request to return to Italy in October 2019 while he waits for a verdict on his deportation appeal.

“This cause came to be considered on a petition for review from the Board of Immigration Appeals and was submitted on November 21, 2019,” court documents obtained by In Touch read. “The petition for review of the decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals entered on April 11, 2019, is denied.”

“Today, According to U.S immigration I was told I will never step foot in America again,” Joe said in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip. “My appeal was denied. The dreadful words no one wants to hear, especially now. I always feel I belong in the United States with my family, not in Italy.”

This is not the first time Joe has tried to appeal his deportation sentence. He attempted to overturn the court ruling while he was still incarcerated. Unfortunately, it was denied in November 2018.

Despite the distance between them, it appears Joe and his family still support each other.