Exclusive Joe Giudice Says New GF Daniela Fittipaldi Is ‘Good With the Kids’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice says his new girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, is fitting in just fine with his famous family. The lawyer is “good with the kids,” he reveals in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

Joe, 48, proudly gushes over Daniela and the qualities that he cherishes the most about her six months into their romance. “She’s very, very smart,” the Bravo personality tells In Touch. He says she is both very understanding of his circumstances and supportive of how much he values his role as a father to daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

“It was nice, you know, hanging out with her and we had Christmas over there,” he shares about their holiday celebrations in Italy, where his relationship with Daniela first began. Joe was deported to his native country back in October 2019 after his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and has since relocated to the Bahamas.

“My mother came, so we had New Year’s and Christmas together,” Joe tells In Touch. “You know, what the girls got along with her! I mean, we had a good time and I guess that’s all that matters, you know? So, I mean, that’s good.”

The TV personality, who is managed by Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, says he introduced Daniela to the kids when he was staying in Italy.

“The [girls] stayed with me in Solera and she would come over,” he shares. “Everybody would just have lunch together. We hung out, we went out a few times before lockdown … we had fun.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram (2)

After relocating to the Caribbean in late 2020, Joe says he’s enjoying his new home. As for where he sees himself in the future, the father of four says he’s keeping an open mind.

“I like it here,” he tells In Touch. “I’m a resident here now, so I can always come back,” adding, “It’s kind of Americanized here. So, that’s the one thing I like about it. Just a lot nicer … you’ve got a bunch of islands here, too, so, I mean, you got like all these islands around here. You get on a boat [and can leave] for a weekend to like Bimini or whatever. There’s a lot to do around here.”