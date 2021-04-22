Joe Giudice reveals what he thinks of ex Teresa’s new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, exclusively to In Touch after spending time with the couple in the Bahamas.

“It was fine,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 48, tells In Touch about their tropical reunion. “I mean, he seems like a decent guy. I don’t really know, but I may not seem like a decent guy. She’s happy with him so far.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The former spouses appeared to be in great spirits during their family dinner with Louie in a new portrait Teresa shared on March 31. Joe, 48, has been living in the Bahamas as of late after spending several months in his native Italy following his deportation case and 41-month prison sentence.

When asked how his meetup with Teresa and Louie, 46, went, Joe tells In Touch that it was a “little awkward, but it doesn’t matter. I adapt, no big deal.”

“It was a group atmosphere,” the Bravo star continued. “I guess he just wanted to introduce himself, you know, being that they’re probably going to be moving in. I guess the kids are going to be living there with them as well. So … it was understandable and nice.”

The exes announced their split in December 2019 after two decades of marriage and welcoming four daughters together: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. By September 2020, Joe and Teresa finalized their divorce. Two months later, news broke of her blossoming romance with the single father of two.

Joe, who is now dating girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi, says that he is very accepting of Teresa and Louie’s potential new living situation. “Does it hurt at all? I mean, no,” he explains to In Touch, adding that he ultimately wants her to find happiness. “Now what are you gonna do? She can’t live alone. It’s good that she found somebody.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram; Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Prior to their reunion, Teresa revealed Louie’s thoughts about her former flame in March 2021 and shared how much it put her at peace. “They’ve talked over the phone and Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I thought that was like the most amazing thing ever,” the Standing Strong author added. “Because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted [Joe] to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever.”