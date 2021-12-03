It’s over. Joe Giudice and his now-former girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, have called it quits, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star exclusively tells In Touch.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t have [a] head set for a relationship right now. I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first,” Joe, 49, tells In Touch in an exclusive video interview. “Right now, you know, I’m just doing my thing.”

Joe also says he’s not running down the aisle anytime soon. “I was married for 20 some years. … I’m in no rush, I’m in no damn rush. Unless I really find the one that really just does it and it happens, that’s one thing,” Joe says. “Who knows? I might not meet another good person like that, but right now is not the right time.”

The Bravo personality, who was linked to the attorney in summer 2020, was previously married to Teresa Giudice, with whom he shares four children, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. The pair announced their split in November 2019 and their divorce was finalized in less than a year.

“Everybody else, they all want to get married. They don’t want to waste time,” he tells In Touch. “I’ve got too many things going on. Right after the new year, I’ll probably be on another island [besides the Bahamas] working.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram; Daniela Fittipaldi/Instagram

That doesn’t mean that Joe is giving up on love, however. The businessman says “never say never.”

“We’ll see what happens, no rush. If I felt like I was getting older, I would find somebody to settle in. I don’t feel any older.”

It appears that Joe has no bad blood when it comes to his now-ex. “She’s very, very smart,” the TV personality previously told In Touch in April, adding that Daniela was understanding of his circumstances and supportive of putting his daughters first. The pair even hosted the girls for Christmas in 2020 in Italy.

“It was nice, you know, hanging out with her and we had Christmas over there,” he said.

Joe, who is currently enjoying the ocean and palm trees in the Bahamas, was deported to his native country back in October 2019 after his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

“You know what, the girls got along with her! I mean, we had a good time and I guess that’s all that matters, you know? So, I mean, that’s good,” Joe, whose talent agency is Dominton Talent House, added.

As for his ex-wife, Teresa recently became engaged to her now-fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas after a romantic proposal in Greece. Joe has given his seal of approval to Louie and stated he and his ex share the same goal to coparenting post-split, telling In Touch in April they “do the best we can” to raise their girls.