Exclusive RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Feels Like the Luckiest Girl’ With Boyfriend Luis: She’s ‘Crazy in Love’

Cupid struck! Teresa Giudice is “crazy in love” with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas, a source exclusively tells In Touch amid their blossoming romance.

“After all she’s been through, prison and her divorce from Joe [Giudice], she feels like she’s finally bounced back and gotten her life back,” an insider tells In Touch about the turnaround Teresa, 48, had in recent years. “She says meeting Luis was a gift from God and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally introduced her beau to viewers on the May 12 season 11 finale of the Bravo reality series.

“Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me. I was married for almost 20 years,” the mom of four — who shares kids Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 with ex Joe — said in a confessional.

“So, when I first met Louie, I was nervous. It was like, very slow, baby steps,” Teresa shared. “Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye and that’s when I was like, ‘Mmm that was nice.’ I got butterflies.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum admitted she was worried about falling in love again because of her life in the public eye, noting it’s “really hard” for her to trust people. “I love that Louie gets me, and I have always wanted that,” she said about how he earned her admiration. “And it’s so crazy because I don’t know what the future holds, but this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

Louie returned the love when Teresa called him in another sweet scene. “I love you,” the entrepreneur replied, before adding, “I’m in for the long haul. My plan is to, you know, I want to be with her ’til her boobs sag to the floor.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa and Louie went Instagram official with their romance in December. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a cuddled-up snap with the businessman.

In Touch previously confirmed Joe, 48, and Teresa broke up after two decades of marriage in December 2019. Their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

Joe, who is now living in the Bahamas after his deportation to his native Italy, has also moved on with new girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi.