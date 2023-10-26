Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Covers NSFW Tattoo: Photos

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards covered an NSFW tattoo days after blurring out his hand in a photo with his son Bentley.

The MTV star, 35, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he was getting his hand freshly tattooed by an artist on Wednesday, October 25. In the clip, Ryan showed off the tattoo artist detailing an intricate piece of art on his right hand.

The tattoo Ryan was attempting to cover reportedly ran horizontally above his knuckles and depicted a hand with two fingers covered in red ink — seemingly signifying having “hand sexy time with a girl who was having a visit from ‘Aunt Flo,’” according to The Ashley.

Only days prior, the dad of three posted a photo with his eldest son as they smiled proudly for their golf day on Monday, October 23.

While fans praised Ryan for his sobriety amid his stay at Oasis halfway house, they were curious why the 16 & Pregnant alum opted to cross out his hand with red markings. At the time, many speculated that he may have been wearing his wedding rings as rumors had been swirling that Ryan had reconciled with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). However, the mom of three, 26, recently shut down speculation she reunited with Ryan in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

Courtesy of Ryan Edwards/Instagram

“God no,” she responded on October 15 when asked if she was “back with Ryan.”

Ryan completed a 28-day court-ordered rehab stint and was transferred to the halfway house in August, where he is expected to remain until his next court day in November.

His legal issues began when he was arrested three times earlier this year on charges ranging from harassment and stalking to possession of a controlled substance. While most of his charges had been dropped during his March 14 court appearance where he was ordered to complete six months in rehab, just two weeks later Ryan checked himself out of rehab and was found “unresponsive” after a near-fatal overdose.

In addition to Bentley whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout, Ryan is also father to daughter Stella and son Jagger, whom he shares with Mackenzie.