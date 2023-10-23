Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards reunited with his son Bentley Edwards for a father-son golf day amid his stay at OASIS halfway house.

The duo were spotted in a photo shared by Ryan, 35, on Monday, October 23, posing for a snap on a golf course in Tennessee. The reality star wore a lavender polo shirt with khaki pants and a trucker hat that read “Patriot.” For his part, Bentley, 14, wore similar pants with a light blue polo shirt.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise of the father of three, with one fan writing, “Sober looks so good on you.” “Don’t think Ryan has ever looked that good. So happy for Bently and ryan,” another added. “Doing it for Benny! I’m so here for it. you got his Ryan, we’re all behind you!” yet another follower chimed in.

While many showed their excitement for Ryan’s achievements, others took a moment to speculate that the 16 & Pregnant alum was still wearing his wedding ring as his hand was crossed out with red markings. Rumors have been swirling for months about a possible reconciliation between Ryan and his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), after she was spotted wearing her engagement and wedding rings in recent weeks. However, the mother of three shut down reports in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Ryan and Bentley’s boys’ day is the latest in a string of outings since the metal fabricator completed his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint in August and transferred to a halfway house, where he is expected to remain until his next court date in November.

His legal troubles began when he was arrested three times in as many months earlier this year on charges ranging from harassment and stalking to possession of a controlled substance. Most of his charges were dropped during a March 14 court appearance where he was ordered to complete six months in rehab. After checking himself out of a Texas rehab facility just two weeks later, Ryan was found unresponsive in his vehicle from a near-fatal overdose, which he now says was “on purpose.”

“I asked that lady why she saved me,” Ryan recalled to Dr. Drew Pinksy during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion special, adding that his “depression, addiction” and the ongoing “drama” with his estranged wife, Mack, 26, led to his overdose.

In addition to Bentley, Ryan is also father to daughter Stella and son Jagger, whom he shares with Mackenzie.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” Ryan said about his addiction during the August 23 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s–t destroy me. I’m still alive.”