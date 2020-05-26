Weeks before Mackenzie McKee called herself “single” amid another of husband Josh McKee’s cheating scandals, she hinted their split was a long time coming. While speaking exclusively with In Touch in April, the Teen Mom OG star revealed she would’ve left him “a long time ago” if it weren’t for their three kids together.

“It would have been easy. Goodbye,” Mackenzie, 25, said. However, there was one other thing that also gave her pause. “My family has [never] seen [a] divorce,” she revealed. “I’m not saying that put pressure on me, but it’s just generations and generations. I would be the first [to] split up [a] family.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

The MTV mama first filed for divorce from her estranged husband in August 2019 following cheating allegations. Though she started seeing someone else soon after, Josh, 27, put in the work to win her over. Fans watched on Teen Mom as he showered her with presents to let her know just how special she was to him, and he even planned a scavenger hunt for her so he could propose once more with a new diamond ring.

Though it seemed like everything was smooth sailing after that, the mom of three claims their relationship started to fall apart again two weeks after her mom, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019. On May 19, she seemingly took to Facebook to claim Josh had been “texting a woman [300]-600 times per month and calling her on [those] nights he [said he] was ‘fishing’ until 3 a.m.” As it turns out, the woman in question was Mackenzie’s cousin.

“I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been,” she wrote in the post. “He has been a lie. And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions? … People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn’t love me, and I just made excuses for him. But today is the day I walk away.”

Though she later claimed there was no actual cheating, the 16 and Pregnant alum still condemned the relationship as inappropriate. “Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me,” she said. “To me, that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away.”

Though Mackenzie and Josh have been able to overcome all kinds of obstacles in the past — including affairs — it looks like this might be the final straw.