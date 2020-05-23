Clearing the air. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee clarified her estranged husband, Josh McKee, did not actually cheat on her with her cousin Ashley, even though a statement she previously released seemed to hint otherwise.

“I never used the word ‘banging’ or ‘cheating.’ Please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy. Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me, that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along,” Mackenzie, 25, wrote via Twitter on Friday, May 22.

It seems like the blonde beauty tried to set the record straight after fans immediately assumed Josh, 27, had sex or hooked up with his wife’s cousin because of a statement shared via Facebook on Tuesday, May 19. In the post, which was reposted by blog Teen Mom Shade Room, Mackenzie revealed she had recently decided to look through Josh’s call and text logs. She learned one week after her mother, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019, Josh had started communicating with a woman. He was allegedly texting her “3 to 600 times per month” and allegedly “calling her on [the] nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3 a.m.,” Mackenzie claimed.

“Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley,” the post read. “What all went on? [I don’t know.] My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I was not only hurt by him, but by her.”

Mackenzie went on to admit she was in shock at first, but she has since “opened” her eyes to Josh’s true nature. “He has been a [liar]. And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions?” she questioned. “People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn’t love me and I just made excuses for him. But the day is the day I walk away.”

The Body By Mac founder and Josh met when they were teenagers. They welcomed 8-year-old son Gannon together on season 4 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Since then, they shared the ups and downs in their marriage, including their many breakups and the births of their other two children, 6-year-old daughter Jaxie and 3-year-old son Broncs, on Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. The couple’s last split was in August 2019 over separate cheating allegations. They were able to work things out and Josh re-proposed to Mackenzie during Teen Mom OG season 8.

Now, Mack seems ready to move on for good. “Woke up this morning excited for my future,” she tweeted on Thursday, May 21. “The ball is in my court, I have complete control now of what I settle for.”