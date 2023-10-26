Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shared a cryptic message eight months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

Mackenzie, 26, took to TikTok on Wednesday, October 25, to share a post that featured photos of her when she was engaged and married to Ryan, 35, as well as a snapshot of herself following their split. “I am out here living hunnnyyy,” she captioned the clip.

Many fans rushed to the comments section to note how great she looked in the final photo. After one social media user said that Mackenzie looked “gorgeous and strong as ever,” the MTV alum replied, “Therapy and a FKN backbone does a lot for a person.”

Mackenzie also shared a second video, in which she told her fans that no one can scare her on Halloween because “someone already tried to kill me once and I lived to tell the tale.”

​She filed for divorce from Ryan in February after he was arrested for harassment charges against her. However, the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors when Ryan was transferred to OASIS halfway house following his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint. Mackenzie visited him on August 15 and was noticeably wearing her wedding ring during the occasion.

During the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion on October 11, Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, claimed her son “got in trouble” for Mackenzie’s visit. However, Mackenzie insisted she was “asked to come down there.”

“Looks like we were all told different things,” Mackenzie responded to a fan via Instagram when she was asked if Ryan was allowed to have visitors at the facility.

Ryan also shared an update about where he stands with Mackenzie during the reunion episode, stating that their divorce “will continue.”

Mackenzie returned to TikTok one week after she took to Instagram to reshare an old family photo with Ryan and their children, in which she cropped her ex out of the frame. Several of Mackenzie’s followers wondered if the post was a clue that she and Ryan were giving their relationship another try.

MTV

“Isn’t she back with Ryan?” one person asked. However, Mackenzie quickly shut down the speculation by replying, “God no lol.” Another fan then claimed that she “wouldn’t sign the divorce papers,” though she denied the accusation.

The former couple met in May 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They tied the knot in May 2017, and they share son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3. Ryan also shares son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout, while Mackenzie shares son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.