Teen Mom's Maci Urges Compassion Amid Ryan Halfway House

Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout shared a message of compassion amid ex Ryan Edward’s halfway house order.

The MTV star, 32, shared a message via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 14, about a quote that “hit home” for her. “When a flashlight grows dim or quits working, you don’t throw it away, you change the batteries,” the message read. “When a person messes up and finds themselves in a dark place, do you cast them aside? Of course not. You help them change their batteries.”

The quote continued, “Some need AAA … attention and affections; some need C … compassion, some need D … direction. And if they still don’t seem to shine … simply sit with them quietly and share your light.”

Maci’s message of compassion came one day after Ryan, 35, was ordered to live in a halfway house after completing 28 days of rehab, In Touch confirmed.

During the hearing at Hamilton County Sessions Court on August 14, Judge Gary Starnes ordered Ryan to enter Oasis halfway house after he completed ​a 28-day treatment at Cadas Rehab. He will remain in the halfway house until his next court date on November 6.

A representative for the rehab facility was present and awarded Ryan a “B+” amid his rehab stint. “That’s pretty good for Mr. Edwards,” the Cadas representative said, before adding that he will undergo family counseling as part of his future stay at Oasis.

“He’s doing really well,” Judge Starnes agreed. “Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

The dad of three appeared healthy during the legal proceedings, according to photos obtained by The Sun. He wore a gray button-down shirt and black dress pants, while his hair and beard were seemingly recently trimmed.

Ryan was originally sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison following a slew of legal issues, including three arrests in 2023.

The Tennessee native was arrested on February 10 and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection that was filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). Ryan was arrested again on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, though the charge was later dismissed. He checked himself out of rehab after just two weeks of treatment, while he was arrested again on April 7 after he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Ryan was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch at the time.

The reality TV alum was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, during his July 14 hearing, Judge Starnes announced that the 16 and Pregnant alum had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

Fans have been able to watch Ryan’s legal troubles play out during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. His February and March arrests were featured during the August 9 episode, while Maci shared her reaction during a confessional.

“Things with Ryan and myself coparenting, we were on a really good path and then, to be quite honest, s–t just hit the fan,” the mom of three explained. “I care about Ryan and his well-being, and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son.”