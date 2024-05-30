Maci Bookout is giving her ex Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, her stamp of approval. The Teen Mom star gushed over how nice it’s been for Ryan to have a “supportive” partner amid his sobriety.

“They have a really solid friendship and just a genuine care for one another,” Maci, 32, exclusively told In Touch ahead of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 premiere on Thursday, May 30. “She is fantastic. She’s just really supportive of Ryan and his relationship with [our son] Bentley and his coparenting relationship with me.”

Ryan, 36, reportedly met Amanda while completing a 28-day rehab stint in 2023 amid his divorce from Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). By February, Amanda confirmed via social media that they moved in together. The couple spent time with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, on Easter in March.

“Since I’ve met [Amanda] it’s just been really easy and natural,” Maci admits. “We click and just really get along. The most important thing is she’s just really supportive of all the relationships and things that go on with Ryan. It definitely helps for him to be in a relationship where that is happening.”

Maci and Ryan, 36, have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship since Bentley’s birth in 2008. However, she says things “are going really well” with coparenting now. “On this season [of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], you’ll see probably something we’ve never seen before on the show between Ryan and I,” the Tennessee native teases. “It’s new for everyone. We’re still doing really well.”

She also confirms that Bentley, 15, and Ryan are continuing to build their relationship. “Especially as we get later into the season, you get to see Ryan and who he is as a human,” Maci says. “I feel like for all of the years [on the show] he was struggling with drug use, but later in the season you will really get to just see Ryan and get to know him.”

Ryan is also coparenting with Mackenzie, 27, whom he shares two children – son Jagger and daughter Stella – with. Mackenzie filed for divorce from the reality star in February 2023, but the case was dismissed one year later due to inactivity. Ryan then filed his own divorce paperwork two weeks later in February.

The estranged couple was granted mutual restraining orders in April. “Each party is restrained from coming about or contacting [the] other,” court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun confirmed. The pair is also not allowed to contact each other’s significant others or employers.

