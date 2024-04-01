Putting on a united front! Teen Mom star Maci Bookout McKinney spent Easter with her ex Ryan Edwards on Sunday, March 31. The former couple reunited to enjoy the holiday with their teenage son, Bentley Edwards.

Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, were also in attendance for the gathering. Maci, 32, shared a photo of all four adults with Bentley, 15, on her Instagram page. “Easter Shenanigans,” she captioned the image. She also included the hashtag “#thingsthatmatter.”

Although Maci and Ryan, 36, got engaged after welcoming Bentley in 2008, they split in 2009 and had a strained relationship for years. Their coparenting ups and downs were documented on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. In a 2021 interview, the MTV star admitted that Bentley was barely seeing or communicating with his father.

However, after Ryan’s string of legal troubles and drug overdose in 2023, things seem to have changed. “[Ryan] calls pretty regularly,” Maci exclusively told In Touch in July 2023. She also said that they were doing “better than we have been in the past” and credited “conversations and a few therapy sessions together” with getting them to a better place.

In a separate interview, she added, “I think time definitely helped … us being able to genuinely have a conversation and make commitments to each other as far as what our role is to make a better relationship and really start a relationship, because we hadn’t had one in so long.”

After facing several legal charges in 2023, Ryan was ordered to complete a substance abuse program to avoid jail time. However, he checked himself out after two weeks and was sentenced to a year behind bars. The MTV alum was released from prison nine months early and checked into a 28-day rehab facility. Once he completed the program, a judge ordered him to a halfway house to continue treatment.

While in rehab, Ryan met Amanda, and he filed for divorce from wife Mackenzie Edwards earlier this month. After seeing Maci’s Easter post, fans filled the comments section with messages about how great Ryan looked following his troubling year.

“Wow Ryan looks like he is doing good, coparenting at its best,” one person wrote, while another added, “Ryan looks really healthy!” Ryan and Mackenzie, 27, share a son, Jagger, and a daughter, Stella, while Maci and Taylor, 34, have a daughter, Jayde, and son, Maverick.

Maci and Taylor are currently starring on season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.