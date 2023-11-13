‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Bump With Twins: Pregnancy Photos With Babies No. 6 and 7

Kailyn Lowry kept her pregnancy with twins a secret for several months before confirming the news in October 2023, so the glimpses of her baby bump have been few and far between.

At the time of her reveal, the Teen Mom alum was already several months along, as she shared that she and Elijah Scott conceived the babies – a boy and a girl – right around the time that she took a trip to Thailand in March. The pregnancy with babies No. 6 and 7 came just months after Kailyn welcomed her fifth son, Rio, in the fall of 2022.

