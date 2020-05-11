Don’t come for her. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry clapped back at haters who slammed the number of people she’s slept with on Instagram following her pregnancy with baby No. 4. She set the record straight in the comments.

“Another baby daddy?” one troll wrote on a photo of the 28-year-old showing off her baby bump. In the replies, others chimed in discussing the expecting mother’s dating history.

“Unfortunately, no. Though another definitely would have been better,” one hater wrote, throwing shade at her baby daddy Chris Lopez. “Shocking considering your rap sheet!!” another added.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“My rap sheet? I’m f–king 28 years old,” the blonde beauty snapped back. “My three baby dads could be the only people I’ve ever slept with and y’all are out here talking about my rap sheet?? [the f–k],” she wrote followed by crying laughing emojis.

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has dealt with shade during her pregnancy. She previously was slammed for traveling to Iceland while she is expecting and for oversharing on social media. She’s clapped back on many occasions to those who “can’t be supportive.” Despite the haters, she is thrilled to be adding to her blended family.

While Kailyn is expecting her fourth son, this is her second child with Chris, 26. They are already parents to 2-year-old son Lux. They have had a tumultuous relationship ever since they welcomed their son in 2017. The reality star is also mother to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

In addition to the shade she has experienced since announcing she is expecting in February, she unfortunately has not had an easy journey carrying her fourth child. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” she revealed on Instagram. The mama, who is due in July, continued, “He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night.”

Although her pregnancy has been rather tumultuous, she is keeping in high spirits and ignoring the haters.