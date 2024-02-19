Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed the name she almost gave her youngest son, and explained there was a specific reason she didn’t choose the moniker.

One week after Kailyn, 31, shared that she named her twin son and daughter Verse and Valley, one fan admitted they didn’t love the names because they seemed “too Kim Kardashian.” Kailyn then responded by admitting she chose not to go with one of her top names for her son because it reminded her too much of the reality star family.

“If you think Verse and Valley are too Kim Kardashian for you, then you’ll be happy to know that I didn’t name my son Aire,” she told the fan in a TikTok video posted on February 16. “And I say that because Aire is actually a family name for me.”

Kailyn went on to explain that she has two grandfathers that share the middle name Aire. “I feel like I have good reason to name my kids Verse and Valley. The stories are cute,” she continued. “I also think that even if I didn’t have a story for a kid’s name and I wanted to name my kids something, that’s fine.”

The former MTV star wrapped up the video by encouraging her fans to “name your kids whatever you want.” Kailyn concluded, “Whatever makes you happy and that’s it.”

The fan likely wouldn’t have approved of Kailyn’s original name idea. After all, Kylie Jenner legally changed her and Travis Scott’s son’s name to Aire after they initially named him Wolf in February 2022.

Kailyn announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott were expecting twins in October 2023, which was just two weeks after she shocked fans by revealing she secretly gave birth to baby No. 5. The Delaware native gave birth in November 2023, though she and Elijah, 25, did not confirm the arrival of their youngest children until January.

The TV personality – who also shares sons Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio with Elijah – eventually announced the twins’ names in an adorable Instagram video posted on February 9.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/TikTok

“Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here,” she captioned a video of the twin’s nursery. It was subtly revealed in the clip that the couple named their newborn son Verse and their newborn daughter Valley as she showed off blankets with their names on them.

While Kailyn has slowly started to open up about her life as a mother of seven, she’s made it clear that she’s done having kids. “No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she said during a November 2023 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

She and Elijah also confirmed that she had a tube removal procedure while giving birth to the twins. “You literally came to and said, ‘I want to see my tubes,’ as they were taking the tubes out,” Elijah recalled of the experience.