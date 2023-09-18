Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans was slammed by fans for bragging that she and her husband, David Eason, are “crazy.”

Jenelle, 31, took to TikTok on Saturday, September 16, to share a video of herself posing in a mirror as she wore a yellow top and brown satin skirt. “Them: You’re crazy,” text on screen read. “Me: Wait until you meet my husband.” She captioned the clip, “You don’t wanna know [sic].”

Shortly after Jenelle shared the post, several fans took to the comments section to slam the MTV alum for seemingly boasting about her and David’s problems.

“That’s not a flex that’s more like an embarrassment,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Not a good look… it’s time to mature and make changes.”

The criticism continued as another social media user called the post a “weird flex,” while an additional person said that David’s behavior is “nothing to brag about.”

“How is bragging about how both you and your husband are so out of control of your emotions that you act erratically and scarily when upset funny in any sense?” an additional person asked.

Jenelle shared the post one month after revealing that she and David, 34, were having issues in their marriage. “Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted,” the mother of three shared via Facebook on August 11. David then chimed in, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

“If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me,” Jenelle fired back. “I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!”

After multiple fans urged Jenelle to leave David, the North Carolina native responded, “So yeah, let me just leave and pay for 2 houses now and let a man live rent free? Nah.”

“Oh so now you’re gonna act like I don’t make money or pay for anything? Nice, you prove my point repeatedly…” David responded.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2017 – never shared what caused their fight, though said David is “just mean as faq.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/TikTok

They seemingly worked through their issues and enjoyed a couple’s getaway just one week later.

Jenelle and David have had a rocky romance over the years, while they briefly separated in 2019 months after she was fired by MTV following an incident in which David killed their family’s dog.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she explained at the time. However, the split didn’t last long and the pair decided to give their marriage another chance five months later.

The couple share daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also the mother to son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser with ex Nathan ​Griffith. Meanwhile, David shares daughter Maryssa with ex Whitney Johnson and son Kaden with ex Olivia Leedham.