Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans spent quality time with her son Kaiser amid her Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

Jenelle, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 8, to share a video of Kaiser, 8, sitting on a circular swing as he ate Doritos. The mother of three asked how his snack was before she thanked him for spending the day outside with her.

“No TV, no video games day,” she captioned the clip, alongside praying hands and a crying-laughing emoji.

In addition to Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, Jenelle shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason.

The former MTV star revealed that she was spending time outdoors with Kaiser amid an ongoing CPS investigation involving her and David, 35.

Jace, 14, was reported missing for a third time on September 28, while In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 2 that he had been found and was undergoing a “mental health evaluation” at a hospital. During the visit, visible marks were found on the teen’s neck and arm.

Following his third disappearance, Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home. Barbara, 70, told authorities that her eldest grandson claimed David had assaulted him before he ran away, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley.

After the police report was released, Jenelle took to Twitter to clap back at a fan who told her to leave David.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the North Carolina native began before she directly addressed her mother’s claims. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Meanwhile, David defended himself while issuing a statement via Instagram on October 3.

“It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” he captioned a photo of him, Jenelle and their kids via Instagram. “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

He went on to state that the “police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved” and insisted that “Barbara is NOT involved and she is NOT allowed to speak to him right now.”

“The best thing any of you can do for Jace is to stop talking about him all together please! Thanks,” David concluded in the post.

Sources later told TMZ on October 4 that Jenelle and David were being investigated for child neglect. Police believe the alleged assault happened at someone else’s home. Meanwhile, a Ring camera on the property was taken by CPS and police amid the investigation.

In light of the drama, Jenelle slammed claims that she lost custody of Jace due to his disappearances. “Idk why there’s rumors going around that Jace was removed from my custody because that is not true,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on October 3. “Not true. Stop making up false accusations about my family.”