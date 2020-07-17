Teen Mom 2’s Devoin Austin Hangs Out With Daughter Nova After Ex Briana Claimed He Doesn’t ‘Help’

Courtesy of Devoin Austin/Instagram; Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram(2)

Father-daughter bonding time! Teen Mom 2 alum Devoin Austin was all smiles while hanging out with his 8-year-old, Nova, in a new video shared two days after his ex Briana DeJesus called him out for not “helping” out enough financially.

“Got all my people [with] me!” the MTV dad captioned the clip on Friday, July 17, even giving “little Novie” a sweet shout-out on Instagram Stories.

Devoin, 28, didn’t appear to be too fazed after clapping back at his former flame’s claims on July 15. Briana was not pleased when a fan hit her up in the DMs about him flaunting a “huge stack of money” on social media.

“[You] better start helping me with Nova if that’s the case!” the 26-year-old wrote at the time, alongside a screengrab of him holding a wad of cash.

Devoin was quick to defend himself and questioned if she was trying to create drama for reality TV purposes. “You gon [sic] STFU [with] this ‘start’ s–t. WTF have I BEEN doing. LOL. I know it’s Teen Mom season coming up. But chill out!!”

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

The exes are known for having their differences when it comes to coparenting. Back in April 2019, the TV personality declared she would “never trust” him again, telling her followers “he f–ked up big time” by having some alcoholic beverages while watching Nova during a pool day. Their daughter didn’t know how to swim, so Briana was especially upset because of what could have happened in his care.

“I had two drinks while watching my child and it hit me terribly. So I was tipsy when she came to pick up Nova. I’m the worst father ever y’all,” Devoin tweeted in response to her critiques. “But hey I’m still doing my part financially.”

“And yes this happened seven days before the reunion. Yet ALL we talked about the ENTIRE reunion was about me being an ‘alcoholic’ LOL. None of the good I’ve done. So I know my success ain’t in Teen Mom’s plans,” he vented.

After he assured her it was a lesson learned, Briana gave Devoin the benefit of the doubt and another chance to make things right. However, it will likely still take some more time for them to get on the same page.