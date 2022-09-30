‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Are Married 2 Years After Getting Back Together

It’s official. Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and longtime beau Zach Davis tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family and fellow MTV stars on Thursday, September 29.

The reality TV lovebirds said “I do” at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The gorgeous ceremony was held in the facility’s circular garden with about 250 guests supporting Cheyenne and Zach’s happily ever after.

“The ceremony was very beautiful, with the minister telling Zach and Cheyenne that Ryder and Ace will look to them to see what a woman and man should be,” a source told the outlet. “The sun set during the ceremony, so by the time they were saying their vows it was basically pitch black with only them being illuminated by candles all around.”

Fellow MTV personalities like Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were in attendance.

Cheyenne first introduced MTV fans during season 7 of the long-running reality series in October 2018. However, their relationship was tested by her close coparenting relationship with daughter Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton. The pair – who first began dating in high school – called it quits shortly after making their Teen Mom debut.

The newlyweds later rekindled their romance before going Instagram official in October 2020.

“We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food,” Cheyenne told In Touch exclusively in January 2021. “It was so bad. It was way too easy, but I couldn’t resist,” she jokingly added at the time.

According to the Rage Regardless Ry founder, the couple’s former issues were due to her being overwhelmed with adjusting to her new life as a single mom and navigating coparenting. However, after getting back together, Cheyenne and Zach were able to pick up where they left off and thrive in their relationship as they were forced to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Luckily, you know, moving forward, we’re just all in really good places in our lives and happy in our lives to where you’re able to move forward from that situation and not dwell on the past and kind of start over,” she continued. “Especially with COVID, we’ve had to really get to know each other all over again in a safe way. But then once we started to be together, it was like, we’re quarantining together. So it’s a quick way to find out if you really like somebody or not.”

“It’s a lot of history to it,” she gushed about their love story. “And we have a lot of support. We have a lot of family support and I think that that definitely helps us.”

Shortly after announcing they were back together, Cheyenne and Zach revealed that she was pregnant and expecting their first child together.

“Coming Soon 2021,” she captioned a sunset beach video shared via Instagram in December 2020.

Just one month ahead of their son’s birth, Zach got down on one knee and proposed to the reality star during their baby shower.

“Speechless … We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever,” Cheyenne announced via Instagram in April 2021.

Ace Terrel Davis joined big sister Ryder on May 27.