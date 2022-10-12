Zach Davis, husband of Teen Mom OG alum, Cheyenne Floyd, was sentenced to four months (120 days) in Los Angeles County Jail in his DUI case, In Touch can confirm. The charges stem from a 2020 incident in which Davis’ Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the news.

Davis, 28, will have to surrender on November 1, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. He was also sentenced to 60 months of probation and will be required to “participate in any program of treatment or counseling as directed pursuant to health and safety code section 11837,” a.k.a. an 18-month licensed alcohol educational program.

There’s a good chance that he will spend his first holidays as a married man behind bars, as he and Floyd, 29, just tied the knot on September 29 at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California.

Davis’ sentencing comes after he and his new wife opened up about the alleged shooting they faced while in the car with her children – Ryder Wharton, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, and Ace, whom she shares with Zach – during the September 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Davis recalled on the episode of the MTV series. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

“It was somebody we both knew,” Davis claimed. “He’s been here at Chey’s house. There are pictures with him, and all of a sudden, you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive. I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive,” Floyd added. “I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us. I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”