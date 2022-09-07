Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about the incident.

What Happened to Cheyenne Floyd?

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach recalled on the episode of the MTV series. “It was a normal car day, and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

He then alleged that they recognized the gunman’s face.

“It was somebody we both knew,” Zach claimed. “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him, and all of a sudden, you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Cheyenne reflected on the frightening experience in their confessional, noting that she, Zach and her kids barely managed to escape the danger.

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” the Teen Mom OG alum said. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

In a separate scene of the episode, Cheyenne and Zach appeared in a Los Angeles County courthouse. However, the alleged shooter was not present, and the case was delayed. Afterward, Cheyenne spoke to her mother, Margaret Floyd, about her frustrations.

“At what point is this going to be over?” the former Challenge star said. “We are stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life. Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder.”

Cheyenne also opened up about how the entire ordeal wasn’t “fair” to her and her family.

“I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us,” she added. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

How Are Cheyenne and Zach Coping?

After the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode aired, Cheyenne took to Twitter to recount her and Zach’s difficult experience.

“We have had the hardest year, but we are alive and extremely blessed,” she wrote on September 6. “Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this @zachtdavis.”

Zach reacted to his fiancée’s message, commenting, “I love you!”