Exclusive Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Shares Update on Shooting Case: ‘He Pled Guilty and Is Carrying Out His Sentence’

More than two years after Cheyenne Floyd was shot at while driving in Los Angeles, the Teen Mom: Family Reunion star revealed the latest on the case in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Last year, when the case ended, [the shooter] pled guilty and is carrying out his sentence,” Cheyenne, 31, exclusively tells In Touch.

The MTV star was in the car with her now-husband, Zach Davis, and their son Ace, as well as Cheyenne’s daughter with Cory Wharton, Ryder, when the shooting happened in August 2021. They did not publicly talk about the incident until a September 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Getty

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach, 33, shared. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

While the couple did not publicly disclose the identity of the shooter, they confirmed that he was somebody they both recognized. “He’s been here at Chey’s house,” Zach added. “There are pictures with him. And all of a sudden, you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

cheynotshy/Instagram

Luckily, Cheyenne, Zach and the kids were all OK after the gunman opened fire. “It’s a miracle that we’re still here,” Cheyenne said. “God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive. And hearing it over and over and over, I just wanted them all to stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

She also said that the shooter “took so much” from her and her family. “I don’t get why we have to go through that,” the reality star admitted. “I don’t get why the kids had to go through that.”

Cheyenne and Zach will star on season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres on March 13. The show features the duo and other Teen Mom couples “creating healthy relationships and healing from the past” with guidance from expert relationship coaches.

“We kind of had a lot to work on,” Zach tells In Touch. “We didn’t know we had that much. Like, our communication. Chey is a little bit of a control freak. She’s controlling, which is understandable. I didn’t marry just a typical woman. I married a boss, somebody who has a name for herself, and she does a lot, so I understand it. She likes to control. She likes to take the reins. But she learned – and I learned – that I need to step up and she just needs to take a step back. And I don’t think there’s [anything] wrong with that.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesdays beginning March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.