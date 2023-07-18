Exclusive Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Cheyenne Floyd Is ‘Still in the Court Process’ for Shooting Incident

Teen Mom fans previously watched Cheyenne Floyd and her husband, Zach Davis, open up about a terrifying shooting incident they were involved in. Ten months after they first publicly discussed the incident, the couple shares an update during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“We’re still in the court process and because of that, it’s likely that we’re gonna have to go to trial so we can’t talk about it,” Cheyenne, 30, tells In Touch.

Cheyenne and Zach, 32, ​were driving their children in Los Angeles when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. They first discussed the incident during the season 1 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September 2022.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach recalled during the episode. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

Cheyenne said it was a miracle that everyone survived the incident. “God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” the MTV personality told cameras. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

The mother of two – who shares son Ace, 2, with Zach and daughter Ryder, 6, with ex Cory Wharton – noted that the experience wasn’t “fair.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us,” she continued. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

While they haven’t revealed the identity of the shooter, the couple said the attacker is somebody they “both knew.”

“He’s been here at Chey’s house. There are pictures with him, and all of a sudden, you start hearing shots,” Zach said about the shooter. “He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

The couple later gave an update about how they were handling the incident during the season reunion in December 2022. While Cheyenne said it had been “terrible,” Zach admitted his anxiety had “subsided.” He elaborated, “I feel like it’s gotten a lot better. I can leave my house now, I can drive now. And that took a long time. It’s a lot, I mean we went almost a year without talking about it.”

Not only did Cheyenne and Zach discuss how the shooting impacted them, but also how they’re children handled it.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

“Ace was only two months, so he has no idea what happened to him. But for Ryder, I mean Ryder never knew what a gun was before this,” Cheyenne explained. “Or she never had anxiety in a car or if she saw an accident, she would never talk about it. Now she is just more aware of certain things.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns for season 2 on Wednesday, July 19, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.