Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Davis (née Floyd) is being sued after a man alleged that she crashed into his vehicle causing injury after a gunman opened fire on her and husband Zach Davis’ vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, the man was stopped at an intersection “waiting for a red light when his vehicle was rear-ended” by the reality star. The incident, which occurred in Los Angeles in August 2021, allegedly caused “injury to plaintiff.”

Cheyenne, 30, and the alleged gunman, who is also listed as a defendant in the case, “negligently, carelessly and unlawfully operated, serviced, repaired, maintained, entrusted and/or inspected their vehicle such that they caused the subject collision, resulting in injuries and damages to plaintiff as alleged herein,” the court documents state.

The plaintiff is seeking damages in the amount of $25,000 for wage loss, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, property damage and other damages.

The Teen Mom OG alum – who was in her vehicle with Zach, 32, daughter Ryder and their son, Ace, at the time – responded to the claims by denying “each and every allegation contained in the complaint.”

Chey and Zach first opened up about their traumatic experience during a September 2022 episode of the MTV series. “We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach said at the time. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive. I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive,” Cheyenne added. “I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us. I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

The couple went on to reveal that the alleged gunman was an acquaintance and had “been here at Chey’s house.” “There are pictures with him, and all of a sudden, you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius,” Zach continued. “It was the worst feeling in the world.”

The pair – who went on to tie the knot in September 2022 – are currently in the midst of a legal battle with the alleged shooter and have been unable to go into further detail on the ordeal. However, after rumors began spreading that they made up the story for ratings, Zach shut down speculation saying, “Chey and I would never.”

“A lot of crimes go down in L.A. that do not make the news,” he added. “It’s taken us a year to even be able to talk publicly about what we have been going through. This was a senseless act and living in L.A. it is not uncommon.”