Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) wished her eldest daughter, Carly, a happy birthday after she and husband Tyler Baltierra were denied visitation by her adoptive parents.

“Today is Carly’s 15th birthday! I wonder what kind of day she’ll have and what she’ll do,” Catelynn, 32, wrote alongside a black a white photo of her, Tyler, 32, and their daughters walking with Carly. “I wish things were different so we could celebrate with her. I hope she feels our love and has a great day!”

After noting that she looks “forward to knowing that one day we will be lucky enough to celebrate with her” and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, Catelynn said she “can’t wait for that day!”

“@tylerbaltierramtv we are soooo blessed to have our girls!!” the MTV star concluded.

The couple – who gave gave Carly up for adoption when she was born in 2009 – have regularly visited their eldest daughter over the years, though revealed they weren’t able to make a get together happen this year.

“Adoption is wild … Being at the mercy of someone that can say no … (I know I chose this no need to tell me!)” Catelynn wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 9. “I will never understand how you say you can ‘love’ us and will always be blessed for ‘us’ … BUT you can’t take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small? ESPECIALLY when we said we would travel to YALL?!”

After Catelynn revealed the situation, Tyler, 32, came to his wife’s defense in an Instagram Stories post one day later.

“The choice does not come without a natural human cost,” Tyler wrote in an Instagram Stories post on May 10. “Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological and instinctual nature that’s required to make that choice. Most will never know what it’s like to grow, nurture, love & carry such a beautiful perfect innocence like your own baby … only to painfully relinquish that natural bond to another to do what you know you can’t for the sake of your baby.”

He added that the situation was “a pain that’s equal to death” and that he wouldn’t “wish it upon my worst enemy.”

“At least with death, there’s a tragic finality to it … tragic yes, but it’s final. There’s no guessing, there’s no false hope, and there’s nothing you can do to bring them back or change it,” Tyler continued. “But grieving your child while they still live is truly an unexplainable pain in so many ways, I won’t even attempt to put it into words.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler – who also share daughters Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2 – have experienced many ups and downs with Brandon and Teresa ever since they adopted Carly. In April 2015, Teen Mom OG fans watched the couple deny Tyler’s request to post photos of Carly on social media.

“We have a platform to speak on adoption from an adoptive parent perspective that nobody else has.” Teresa explained at the time. “The baby biologically is yours, but in every other way, she is our child, and you have to trust our decisions.”