Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Baltierra are putting in the work on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In an exclusive preview for the Wednesday, April 3, episode, the couple participated in a group therapy exercise that required them to act out how they think each other would react during an argument.

“Everyone thinks we’re this perfect couple, but I know for a fact what we need to work on,” Tyler, 32, explained. “And I know exactly what she would say about me. I do a lot of self-analyzing.”

While portraying his wife, Tyler said, “Do you have any idea what I went through as a kid? Do you have any idea what I go through on a daily basis to keep my mental health in check? Do you have any idea how I feel when you freak out and get angry and blow up and not control your s–t? Do you have any idea how I feel because I gotta take care of all of these kids?”

Meanwhile, Catelynn, 32, gave Tyler’s side of the argument in the swap exercise. “Cate, we need to figure out a solution so we can have quality time at least once a month,” Catelynn said, while portraying Tyler. “It’s our fault that we aren’t making those connections and those things happen.”

Tyler appeared to get heated as he stepped into Catelynn’s shoes and revealed what she would say to him. “F–k you for not controlling your damn anger and your emotions,” he continued. “F–k you for making me feel unworthy. I need you to start taking control of your anger, bringing it down and being a little bit more compassionate with my mental health journey. Because if you don’t, I’ll find someone that will.”

However, in a confessional, Tyler admitted that he may have taken it a bit too far. “I hope that Cate doesn’t feel that way,” he laughed. “I was just kind of talking s–t to myself.”

The therapy exercise was seemingly a positive experience for Catelynn, though. “Me putting myself in Tyler’s shoes helps me understand things that I need to do differently,” she admitted. “It just brings a new light to different aspects of our relationship. It was difficult but I feel like it was also good.”

The longtime couple has been together since they were in middle school. As teenagers, they put up their first child for adoption, which was documented on 16 & Pregnant. They went on to have three more daughters and got married in August 2015.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.