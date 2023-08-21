Teen Mom stars Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Tyler Baltierra reunited with their eldest daughter Carly in June, sharing an inside look into the heartfelt reunion exclusively with In Touch.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Catelynn, 31, tells In Touch during a video interview about reuniting with Carly, 14.

In addition to Catelynn and Tyler, 31, Carly also got to spend time with her sisters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 2. “We love seeing all the girls together,” the mother of four shares. “Carly’s getting older, so it’s fun just talking to her about, like, what stuff she’s into. Does she like any boys at school?”

Catelynn adds that it’s “a blessing to be able to still be a part of her life and that our girls can be a part of her life.” The MTV personality notes that she and Tyler “like to sit back and watch all the girls together” because “the most important thing” is that “all the sisters have a bond.”

“I could give a crap less about me and Tyler, which I’m blessed we are able to,” Catelynn continues. “But as long as the girls have a connection, that’s what’s most important to me.”

After noting it’s “rare” that they all get to see each other, Tyler reflects on seeing Carly at the same age he and Catelynn were when they started dating. “To see everything just coming full circle, like between mine and Cate’s story and then, you know, seeing Carly’s story now that she’s getting to this age where she can kind of tell her own,” he says. “It’s amazing to watch her with all the girls and hear her own little personality and just her opinions on stuff and talk to her.”

“She’s super smart. Very educated, very talented with violin and all these things,” Tyler continues about Carly.

Catelynn and Tyler made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 16 & Pregnant ​in 2009. At the time, the then-teens were expecting Carly and ultimately chose Brandon and Teresa Davis to be her adoptive parents and have an open adoption. The pair continued to appear on Teen Mom, where fans watched ​Catelynn and Tyler navigate their relationship with Carly, Brandon and Teresa off of television.

On June 25, Catelynn took to Instagram to reflect on their “amazing visit” with Carly. “She’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING,” the reality star captioned a black and white photo of her, Tyler and Carly walking with their younger kids via Instagram.

While she admitted that “adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard,” Catelynn said seeing Carly grow a closer bond with her sisters “is truly such a blessing.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram (2)

Over the years, Catelynn and Tyler have faced many ups and downs within their relationship with the Davises. However, the couple tells In Touch that they’re now on better terms with Carly’s adoptive parents.

Catelynn revealed that their relationship is “neutral,” adding, “They respect us. We respect them. Like, I feel like our relationship is good.”

Fans can continue to watch Catelynn and Tyler’s parenting journey play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which airs on Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.