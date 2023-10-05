Teen Mom stars Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Tyler Baltierra shared a sweet moment with their daughter Nova, who consoled them following an emotional visit with their eldest daughter, Carly.

Catelynn, 31, Tyler, 31, and their kids reunited with Carly, whom they placed for adoption at birth, during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

After Catelynn, Tyler, Nova, 8, and Catelynn’s dad saw Carly, 14, for a final time, the family cried after they said goodbye. Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, don’t allow her on camera, so the emotional moment wasn’t captured by MTV.

“It’s OK. We can cry. It’s sad,” Tyler told Nova, who pointed out she was “the only one not crying right now.”

“And that’s fine, too. Mom doesn’t cry every time,” Catelynn replied.

The couple – who also share daughters ​Vaeda, 4, and ​Rya, 2 – continued to cry when they got to their car, so Nova did her best to comfort them.

“Mom, I just want to say that Carly will always be in your heart,” she told Catelynn, before she directed her attention to both of her parents. “I just want to say that my mom and dad started this family. And I’m grateful for it.”

Fans watched Catelynn and Tyler choose to place Carly for adoption during their 2009 episode of 16 and Pregnant. They have continued to document their journey on MTV and have been open about the struggles they’ve faced since giving custody of their firstborn to Brandon and Teresa.

The latest episode concluded with Catelynn sharing a direct message with Carly. The mother of four said that her daughter is “the biggest blessing in my life” and stated that they made the decision to place her for adoption out of love.

“You are loved. If you weren’t loved, I would have never made the decision I made for you. Because I wanted to be selfish and not make it sometimes,” Catelynn said through tears. “And I know it would have been selfish to keep you in that chaos. And literally, it’s all about love. I don’t ever want you to think that you weren’t loved or that we didn’t want you.”

Fans watched the emotional reunion one month after Catelynn and Tyler exclusively spoke to In Touch about the experience.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Catelynn said. “Carly’s getting older, so it’s fun just talking to her about, like, what stuff she’s into. Does she like any boys at school?”

She added that it’s “a blessing to be able to still be a part of her life and that our girls can be a part of her life.” Catelynn then shared that she and Tyler “like to sit back and watch all the girls together” because “the most important thing” is that “all the sisters have a bond.”

“I could give a crap less about me and Tyler, which I’m blessed we are able to,” the reality star continued. “But as long as the girls have a connection, that’s what’s most important to me.”